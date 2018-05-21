Revealed: the A-list star cameo that no one has noticed in Deadpool 2

There are a fair few fleeting but nonetheless impressive cameo roles in Deadpool 2.

*Be warned, there be spoilers ahead*

Take all those X-Men, for example, in the scene where Deadpool heads to the X Mansion, where he bumps into Nicholas Hault’s Beast, Evan Peters’ Quicksilver, Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Nightcrawler, Tye Sheridan’s Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp’s Storm, and James McAvoy’s Professor X.

More impressive still is the appearance of none other than Brad Pitt, who pitches up as would-be X-Force recruit the Vanisher, who meets something of a sticky fate.

But there’s one stone-cold A-lister that has so far gone largely unnoticed.

Until now.

Thanks to the wonders of prosthetics, the one and only Matt Damon was also game enough to come on board.

Damon plays one of the rednecks – along with Tudyk – in the ‘toilet paper manifesto’ scene, and did so after Reynolds spoke to him while out for dinner about needing a decent actor for the small but perfectly formed role.

A clue arrives in the credits, where he’s listed as Dickie Greenleaf, his character from The Talented Mr Ripley.

“He’s not hidden like Waldo for just an instant; he gets some good screen time,” Rhett Reese, Deadpool 2 co-writer told Yahoo Movies in the US.

“We’ve sneaked him past everybody. Literally thousands and thousands of people have seen the movie so far, and no one’s noticed.”





They even sneaked Damon past the crew, hiding his name on the call sheets for the day’s shoot and everything.

Director David Leitch then confirmed it, adding: “[Damon and Tudyk] spent a lot of time in the makeup chair.

“Matt, in particular. Bill Corso, our makeup artist, had three hours with him to put him in deep prosthetics and give him that beer belly.

“We didn’t tell any of the crew. There were a few people who sniffed it out. But you work on enough movies, you got to keep these things tight.”

There’s tight, and then there’s this tight.

Impressive.

Deadpool 2 is out now across the UK.

