Revealed: The most thanked person in Oscar history (and it's more than God)

One person in the movie business has been thanked in Oscar speeches more than any other, it’s been revealed.

And that includes God.

A study published by The Hollywood Reporter (via Vocativ) finds that from the 1,396 acceptance speeches that are archived by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, director Steven Spielberg is thanked 42 times.

That compares to just 19 mentions of God.

In a slightly unfortunate twist, considering recent events, Harvey Weinstein falls in second place, with 34 mentions.

Then it’s James Cameron (28), George Lucas (23) and Peter Jackson (22).

Here’s the top 10 in full:

1. Steven Spielberg (42)

2. Harvey Weinstein (34)

3. James Cameron (28)

4. George Lucas (23)

5. Peter Jackson (22)

6. God (19)

7. Fran Walsh (18)

8. Sheila Nevins (17)

9. Francis Ford Coppola, Barrie Osborne (16)

10. Martin Scorsese, Saul Zaentz (15)

In terms of other stats, ‘the Academy’ itself only manages a mention in 43 percent of speeches, and parents in 28 percent.

The 2019 Oscars, the 91st ceremony, happen on February 24.

