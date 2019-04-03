You should rewatch these Marvel movies before Avengers: Endgame

Any self-respecting Marvel fan is going to want to pregame a bit before three-plus hour stretch that is Avengers: Endgame.
But because there are over 20 movies and multiple One Shots in the MCU canon from the last decade, not everyone is going to have time to watch the entire history in the next few weeks.
Thankfully, Endgame co-director Anthony Russo has offered some helpful hints on which Marvel movies are essential for rewatching in addition to Avengers: Infinity War.
"I will say we do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven't seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that's very important," he told Fandango.
"I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven't seen the previous ones."
Russo went on: "So it's important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time. That being said, there's certainly an interconnected story being told.
"I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided.
"The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers was severed, and that was what put them in a vulnerable place when Thanos came in Infinity War, and I think is partially what led to their demise in that film, the fact that they were divided when the greatest threat they ever faced came to them. So there is definitely a through line there."
Russo recommended that there's an even earlier point for fans who want to dig a little deeper before coming into Endgame.
"I mean, my brother and I, of course, are very focused on story starting from Winter Soldier, because that's where we entered the MCU," he explained. "So for us, in our brains, on a storytelling level, we were threading a narrative from there. Certainly, I would also say that the previous Avengers movies also very much factor into this film."
If, by chance, you have a few days solid to dedicate completely to Marvel, here's a complete guide to watching the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order.
Avengers: Endgame will be released on Thursday, April 25 in the UK and on Friday, April 26 in the US.
