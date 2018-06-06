Rian Johnson slams Star Wars trolls after Kelly Marie Tran quits social media

Kelly Marie Tran and Rian Johnson (Credit: Getty)

Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has slammed the racist and sexist trolls responsible for harassing actress Kelly Marie Tran.

Tran, who played Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, deleted all of her Instagram posts over the weekend, and quit social media, despite being a (predominantly) hugely popular online presence with over 190,000 followers.

Fans were quick to point out that she had been the subject of online abuse for months.

Taking to his own Twitter account, Johnson began reasonably enough, suggesting the ‘vast majority’ of Star Wars fans are respectful.


However, when he was criticised for his sentiments, one fan implying they were being chastised for by Johnson for voicing their opinions, the gloves came off.

“Done with this disingenuous bullsh*t. You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here,” he replied.


For his trouble, Johnson also received a fair bit of abuse (it appears some people are still all upset and cross about the Luke Skywalker business) but lamentably, such is life on the internet.

It’s not the first time that a certain enclave of fans of the sci-fi saga have behaved questionably online.

British actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the Star Wars movies, quit social media last year after finding herself becoming a target for abuse.

Pleasingly, however, support is still pouring in for Tran online.






