Rian Johnson is still working on his 'Star Wars' trilogy

Rian Johnson has confirmed that he is still hard at work on his own Star Wars trilogy, teasing that the first installment will follow his next movie, Knives Out.

The writer and director made this revelation on Thursday night at the Cinemacon presentation for the mystery crime thriller, which will hit cinemas later this year.

During the Lionsgate showcase for Knives Out, which Johnson made alongside the stars of the film Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana De Armas, he insisted that after this film “he was going back to a galaxy far far away.”

We’ve actually know for quite a while that Johnson is working on his own set of Star Wars films, which will be separate from the Skywalker arc of the franchise. This was announced back in November, 2017, while it was also confirmed that Johnson would at least direct the first of these films, too.

However, this was a full month before The Last Jedi was released. Of course, an awful lot of Star Wars fans loved the blockbuster, as it grossed $1.333 billion and scored 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it did prove to be quite divisive with some audience members, who felt it was too funny, were annoyed at its treatment of Luke, Rey and Snoke, while some even claimed it was too progressive. These individuals have since targeted Johnson on Twitter, using every opportunity to abuse him for his work on The Last Jedi.

Rian Johnson and Carrie Fisher on the set of The Last Jedi More

Thankfully, those people don’t seem to have put Johnson off continuing his work in the Star Wars universe, and with Star Wars Celebration due to take place next week in Chicago, we can only hope that more information on his vision for the future of the franchise will be revealed then.

Knives Out will be released in the US on November 27.