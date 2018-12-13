Richard E Grant hails Timothee Chalamet as a ‘gift to the world’

The pair are both nominated in the same category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Richard E Grant hailed Timothee Chalamet as a “gift to the world” after the pair were both nominated for the same Screen Actors Guild Award.

British actor Grant, 61, was recognised for his part in biographical comedy drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? while US rising star Chalamet, 22, got a nod for Beautiful Boy.

They are up against Green Book’s Mahershala Ali, BlacKkKlansman’s Adam Driver and A Star Is Born’s Sam Elliott for the male actor in a supporting role prize.

You’ve made my day, Timotheeeeeeeee!!! THANK YOU! Watching your career progress is a rare ‘gift’ to the world. 👌👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 – and you’re welcome to come over for Christmas ! Haha.🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 https://t.co/qs3U9NNTtz — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 13, 2018

After the nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Withnail And I star Grant tweeted a video praising his fellow actors, leading Chalamet to respond calling him a “genius”, while also asking if he can spend Christmas with him.

Grant later replied, and said: “You’ve made my day, Timotheeeeeeeee!!! THANK YOU! Watching your career progress is a rare ‘gift’ to the world.”

He added: “And you’re welcome to come over for Christmas ! Haha.”

In the Twitter video, Grant, also known for starring in television period drama Downton Abbey, said he “cannot be blase” about the nomination, adding it “has done my head in” and “is the best Christmas present I could’ve had”.

Cannot be blasé about this nomination for the @SAGawards voted for by members of @sagaftra for @cyefm alongside my@partner in crime @melissamccarthy nominated for Best Actress. Yippity doo daaaah! pic.twitter.com/43Kplkltmq — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 12, 2018

In Can You Ever Forgive Me?, for which Grant has also earned a Golden Globe nomination, he plays the friend of Melissa McCarthy’s literary forger, who resorts to selling fake celebrity letters when struggling for money.

Academy Award nominee Chalamet portrays a drug-addicted teenager in Beautiful Boy, alongside Steve Carell.

Chalamet, who earned a best actor Oscar nomination for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, is also up for a Golden Globe for Beautiful Boy.

The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Will & Grace star Megan Mullally, will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.