Richard E Grant: Olivia Colman’s Oscars speech was a classic

He was nominated for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Richard E Grant was full of enthusiasm at the Academy Awards, despite missing out on the best supporting actor Oscar.

The British star – who was beaten to the trophy by Green Book’s Mahershala Ali – praised Olivia Colman for her best actress acceptance speech.

And he said of being at the ceremony: “It was absolutely brilliant. We were sitting in the front row, next to Melissa McCarthy on one side and my daughter on the other.

Suitably blurry-eyed selfie with @BarbraStreisand who was EVERYTHING I’d hoped,expected & dreamt she’d be.🎶QUEEN BEE🎶 pic.twitter.com/8hBmvo1h4W — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 25, 2019

“I got to meet Barbra Streisand three times tonight, so my year, my life is made,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Grant, who captivated fans with his excitement at being nominated in the run-up to the big event, added: “Olivia Colman is in a league of her own.

“I absolutely adore (nominee) Glenn (Close) but this year Olivia’s performance, if you can compare, I thought it was just out of the ballpark, brilliant.”

Best way to prep for the Oscars? Breakfast with @melissamccarthy & @benfalcone & some trampolining and her signature giggle! pic.twitter.com/O5rQHhRVKg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 24, 2019

Her acceptance speech was “absolutely classic Colman, everybody loves her even more”, he said.

He said of Roma not scooping best film: “Netflix made Roma and (it) is the biggest threat to all the big studios…

“I don’t think there was (an anti-Netflix vote).”

But, the star added: “It’s like the home team, just at this moment of diversity and anti-Trump stuff, that’s why Green Book was the right film to win.”