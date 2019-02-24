Richard E Grant prepares for Oscars by trampolining

The star is up for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Richard E Grant has an unusual way of preparing for the Oscars – trampolining.

The 61-year-old is nominated for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and got ready for Sunday’s awards by having a bouncing session with his co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Best way to prep for the Oscars? Breakfast with @melissamccarthy & @benfalcone & some trampolining and her signature giggle! pic.twitter.com/O5rQHhRVKg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 24, 2019

The actor shared a video on Twitter showing him jumping up and down in his shirt and trousers, while McCarthy can be heard laughing in the background.

Grant captioned the clip: “Best way to prep for the Oscars?

“Breakfast with @melissamccarthy & @benfalcone & some trampolining and her signature giggle!”

McCarthy shared the same footage on her own Instagram, writing: “Here’s how @richard.e.grant prepares for the Academy Awards!!!

“Marvelous!!!”

Falcone said Grant was the one who cooked breakfast for the trio as Oscar Sunday got under way.

Sharing a picture of the actor busy in the kitchen, Falcone wrote: “How do @melissamccarthyand @richard.e.grant spend Oscar morning? Richard cooks us all eggs, of course.”

The 91st Academy Awards will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.