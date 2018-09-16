Richard Gere and wife confirm baby rumours as they are blessed by Dalai Lama

The actor already has an 18-year-old from a previous marriage.

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have confirmed they are expecting a baby together.

Spanish activist and publicist Silva, 35, posted a photo on Instagram of the couple with the Dalai Lama, saying they were “getting blessings for our precious to come”.

The image shows the Dalai Lama with his hand on Silva’s stomach.

Gere, 69, who is a Buddhist, stands beside his wife with a hand on her side.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” Silva wrote.

“We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

The couple have recently been at the centre of pregnancy rumours.

The Pretty Woman star married Silva, his third wife, in April.

He told Hello! magazine he was “the happiest man in the universe” after they tied the knot.

The actor was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016, with whom he had his 18-year-old son Homer.