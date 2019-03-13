Riverdale and 90210 star Luke Perry cause of death revealed

From Digital Spy

Update 13/13/19: Luke Perry's cause of death has been announced more than a week after his passing shocked the world.

The actor's death certificate lists an “ischemic cerebrovascular accident”, which is the most common type of stroke, according to TheWrap. This type of stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel, thus preventing blood and oxygen from flowing to certain parts of the brain.

In the wake of Perry's death, his show Riverdale has aired a tribute to him and announced plans to dedicate all future episodes to his memory. Co-stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes have also both memorialised him on social media.

Original article: Luke Perry has passed away at the age of 52.

The Riverdale actor, who was starring as Fred Andrews on the CW show, had been admitted to hospital last week after suffering a stroke.

Perry was under observation at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California but TMZ reports that he passed away earlier this morning (March 4).



Perry's representative said that he was surrounded by his close family and friends including his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, and ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world," the publicist said.

Molly Ringwald, who plays Mary Andrews on Riverdale, tweeted that her heart was "broken" after learning of Perry's passing.



My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry - Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much, Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family," she wrote.

The Riverdale writers room paid tribute to Perry, calling him a "joyful and vibrant soul" and adding that his "legacy will be remembered forever".

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale - Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Before playing Fred Andrews on Riverdale, Perry was perhaps best known for his role as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.

His other roles include parts in TV series Body of Proof and HBO's Oz, while he also starred in The Fifth Element and voiced roles in cartoon series The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat.



