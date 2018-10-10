Riverdale season 4: Everything you need to know

Note: contains spoilers for season one and two of Riverdale.
When the second season of Riverdale premiered back in 2017, more than two million people tuned in to find out who shot Freddie, and if he was destined to live or die. Freddie did, of course, cheat death, but a new wave of dark discoveries and grisly encounters lay in wait.
Based on characters from the Archie Comics series, the murder-mystery-cum-teen-drama has amassed an army of devoted fans who have had to wait a whopping 12 months to get their hands on the third season.
But now that the next chapter has finally arrived, we have questions about what the future holds for TV's most glamorous teens.
Will Riverdale stretch to a fourth series? Here's everything we know so far.
Riverdale season four cast: Who's in it?
During the penultimate episode of season two, it looked like we were going to lose Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) after he was viciously attacked by Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) and the Ghoulies. Fans flocked to social media to voice their anger, some even announcing that they were washing their hands of the series altogether.
But they soon came flooding back when the finale revealed that Jughead had indeed survived, and would be returning for a third season.
It's impossible to know exactly how season three will wrap up, and who the show will lose along the way. But with all of the big names returning for the third chapter, if we are to see a fourth season, hopefully we'll see returns for KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy), Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fred Andrews), Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) and Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones).
Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins) is set to appear in season three as Jughead's younger sister alongside Gladys Jones, (Gina Gershon) who will play their mother.
Of course this all depends on whether there's even going to be a fourth series. That still remains to be seen.
Riverdale streaming: Where can I watch it?
You can catch the show on The CW in the US. For those in the UK, Netflix is your go-to from Thursday 11 Oct.
Riverdale season 4 plot: What will happen?
At the end of season two, we watch as Jughead survives being beaten to within an inch of his life and is reunited with his girlfriend Betty – she accepts Jughead's offer to become his queen and, we now assume, is an official member of the Serpents, as is Cheryl, who has also joined the fold.
Archie, however, has been arrested by the dastardly Sheriff Minetta for murdering a boy called Cassidy, with season three following his trial.
Then there's Hermione, who has won the race to become town mayor, and Hiram, who is putting plans in motion to turn South Side High School into a prison.
So, will the richest man in Riverdale succeed in his grand ambitions? How will Archie's trial unfold? Will Moose and Kevin become more than just a thing?
So many questions, and if we are to get a fourth season, there will undoubtedly be a whole raft of new conundrums that we are left to mull over and theorise about.
Riverdale isn't afraid of a shocking death or two, and then there's the gang war, revenge and a fair few highly-charged romances, so we can definitely expect more of the same, as well as a musical episode chucked in for good measure – we certainly hope so, anyway.
Riverdale season four air date: When will it be on?
We've searched high and low for clues about a potential fourth season, but to no avail. The people behind the show are keeping very quiet at the moment, which suggests that the third season could be the final instalment.
Revealing plans to continue the show at this moment in time could suggest that a lot of the big names would return, and therefore give the season three game away. But then again, a number of much-loved shows have been known to soldier on after losing their leads.
Riverdale season four trailer: When can I see it?
With season three just about to land and no confirmation as to whether the series is set to continue, don't expect to see one anytime soon. But when it's available, you'll find it here.
