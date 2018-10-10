Riverdale season 4: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Note: contains spoilers for season one and two of Riverdale.

When the second season of Riverdale premiered back in 2017, more than two million people tuned in to find out who shot Freddie, and if he was destined to live or die. Freddie did, of course, cheat death, but a new wave of dark discoveries and grisly encounters lay in wait.

Based on characters from the Archie Comics series, the murder-mystery-cum-teen-drama has amassed an army of devoted fans who have had to wait a whopping 12 months to get their hands on the third season.

But now that the next chapter has finally arrived, we have questions about what the future holds for TV's most glamorous teens.

Will Riverdale stretch to a fourth series? Here's everything we know so far.

Riverdale season four cast: Who's in it?

During the penultimate episode of season two, it looked like we were going to lose Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) after he was viciously attacked by Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) and the Ghoulies. Fans flocked to social media to voice their anger, some even announcing that they were washing their hands of the series altogether.

But they soon came flooding back when the finale revealed that Jughead had indeed survived, and would be returning for a third season.

It's impossible to know exactly how season three will wrap up, and who the show will lose along the way. But with all of the big names returning for the third chapter, if we are to see a fourth season, hopefully we'll see returns for KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy), Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fred Andrews), Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) and Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones).

Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins) is set to appear in season three as Jughead's younger sister alongside Gladys Jones, (Gina Gershon) who will play their mother.

