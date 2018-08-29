Riverdale teaser showcases new True Detective-like mystery

Do what it takes to survive. New episodes of #Riverdale return Wednesday, October 10 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nrPmpCDKVw — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 29, 2018

The new 30 second teaser for Riverdale left us so loopy it’s almost like we were on Jingle Jangle.

Some of the highlights of the teaser:

Archie shirtless and with what appears to be a Serpent tattoo.

Alice and FP in bed together! Get it, Alice Cooper! Also, that is quite a tattoo! Also, is EVERYONE a Serpent now?!?!

Kevin and Moose having a real hot kiss.

A real creepy tree-person that looks like it stumbled out of the True Detective serial killer lair. So many branches!

Betty passing out and a cool camera technique.

Archie in jail!! Orange is the New Riverdale!!!

Veronica warning her father, “We will survive whatever you have planned because We. Are. Endgame.”

Riverdale returns on Oct. 10 to The CW.