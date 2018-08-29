Riverdale teaser showcases new True Detective-like mystery

Tim Stack

The new 30 second teaser for Riverdale left us so loopy it’s almost like we were on Jingle Jangle.

Some of the highlights of the teaser:

  • Archie shirtless and with what appears to be a Serpent tattoo.
  • Alice and FP in bed together! Get it, Alice Cooper! Also, that is quite a tattoo! Also, is EVERYONE a Serpent now?!?!
  • Kevin and Moose having a real hot kiss.
  • A real creepy tree-person that looks like it stumbled out of the True Detective serial killer lair. So many branches!
  • Betty passing out and a cool camera technique.
  • Archie in jail!! Orange is the New Riverdale!!!
  • Veronica warning her father, “We will survive whatever you have planned because We. Are. Endgame.”

Riverdale returns on Oct. 10 to The CW.