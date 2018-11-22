Roald Dahl's 'Tales of the Unexpected' gets a reboot

From Digital Spy

It's been 30 years since cult classic anthology series Roald Dahl's Tales of the Unexpected last aired new episodes on UK TV… which is far too long, isn't it?

Fans of the series will definitely pleased by the rather unexpected news that The Little Drummer Girl and The Night Manager producers The Ink Factory are bringing the series back to screens.

If you're not familiar with the format of Tales of the Unexpected, the long-running ITV series adapted Roald Dahl's short stories into standalone episodes with incredible guest casts. A hallmark of the show was a blend of dark humour and twist endings.

Over the nine years that the series aired, stage and screen royalty such as Sir John Gielgud, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian Holm, Dame Joan Collins, Broadway icon Elaine Stritch, Harry Potter stars Jim Broadbent and Michael Gambon, and Siân Phillips all appeared.

Deadline reports that the Roald Dahl Story Company are working with a number of writers hired by the producers The Ink Factory on a whole slate of brand new adaptations of the author's short stories.

ITV isn't attached to broadcast the new episodes - in fact, there is no network on board yet. However, it's likely that there will be interest given the high-profile nature of the series.

Remakes and spin-offs of Roald Dahl's work are in huge demand these days. Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts producer David Heyman is currently working on a prequel for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis is also working on a remake of The Witches, although that project has already been panned by star of the original film adaptation, Anjelica Huston.

