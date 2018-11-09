Rob Lowe snapped in Lincolnshire filming new Brexit comedy cop drama for ITV

Rob Lowe. Making a cop-based comedy-drama series. About Brexit. In Boston, Lincolnshire.

No, you’ve not suffered a serious head injury, Wild Bill is actually being filmed right now, and there’s pictorial proof.

Adding an extra level of surreality, here he is on set posing with a substantial tray of meat.

In the show, the West Wing and St Elmo’s Fire star plays ‘Wild’ Bill Hixon, a top level US cop with a tragic past who moves to the UK with his 14-year-old daughter to become chief constable of East Lincolnshire.

Writers of the show describe it thusly: “Wild Bill gives us a chance to write about modern Britain and modern crime through unique eyes … Displacing Rob in Brexit Britain and specifically in Boston, Lincolnshire, allows us to tell stories that are leftfield and unexpected.

“But Bill discovers the people of Boston are just as smart-mouthed, cynical and difficult to impress as he is. They don’t suffer fools, authority or algorithms gladly. And the man who’s spent his life keeping the messiness of human intimacy at arm’s length is reluctantly propelled into frontline policing and forced to reconsider his relationship with those closest to him.”

The show is described as ‘funny and dangerous in equal measure’.

“Rob Lowe has a magnetic screen presence which is perfectly suited to bring the character of Bill Hixon to life: a blunt, take-no-prisoners police chief who shakes up the Lincolnshire force,” ITV continues.

Adds Lowe: “As an actor, Wild Bill is a larger than life character who’s outrageously articulate, has nothing to lose and revels in being an American fish out of water. As a Executive Producer, I’m excited to work with such talented partners and to come back to work in the UK, which I always love.”

Lowe will star alongside former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

