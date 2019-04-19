Robert Downey Jr calls the last 8 minutes of 'Avengers: Endgame' the best in Marvel history

Robert Downey Jr has amped up the anticipation ahead of Avengers: Endgame even more by insisting that the final 8 minutes of the upcoming superhero extravaganza is the best work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet.

“The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way. Because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted,” Downey Jr told The Upcoming.

Does “everyone’s involved” mean just the original Avengers? Or does it also mean the superheroes that were turned to dust by Thanos at the end of Infinity War, too? Only time will tell.

Since Endgame has been touted as a sort of culmination to the 22 previous entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr was clearly in reflective mood. Which makes sense, as it was his work in Iron Man, all the way back in 2008, that kick started the run and laid the foundations for what has followed.

The Avengers assemble in Endgame More

But why has the MCU proven to be so hugely popular with worldwide?

“It was all there in this universe to begin with. And I think that’s why it has been so numinous to kids and grown-ups and people,” the actor explained.

“There is this love for it because it speaks to the world and the democratic, American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that. But there is an ideal there that has always been trying to express itself and strangely the best of it has been expressed in these little two hour segments of entertainment.”

We’ll finally get to see if Iron Man can finally defeat Thanos or even survive Avengers: Endgame when it is released on April 25.