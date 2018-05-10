Robert Downey Jr's original Iron Man suit has been stolen

The original suit that Robert Downey Jr wore in Marvel’s first Iron Man movie has been reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suit was being kept at a prop storage facility in Pacoima, California, with owners discovering it was not where it should be on Tuesday this week.

It’s thought that the suit, which was made for the 2008 movie, could have gone missing anytime between February and April 25 this year.

According to CBS News, the suit is worth $320,000 (around £240,000).

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Sky News that the supposed theft was ‘unusual’, and is being considered a high priority, though there are no leads so far.

It’s not thought that any other items are missing from the storage facility.

Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau, was the first film in what’s now called the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turning the adaptations of Marvel Comics material into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Downey Jr has since appeared wearing various iterations of his robotic super-suit in nine other Marvel movies, notably the latest, Avengers: Infinity War.

The Iron Man character, the alter ego of billionaire businessman Tony Stark, first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1963.

Read more

Five Avengers get matching tattoos

Botanist wades into Baby Groot’s biology

Marvel stars missing from that epic team photo





