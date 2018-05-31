Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp join Timothée Chalamet in Netflix's Shakespeare adaptation 'The King'

Netflix’s new Shakespeare original movie begins shooting tomorrow, June 1, in the UK and they have lined up a seriously cool cast to star in it.

The King is based on the Bard’s history plays Henry the IV Part I and 2 and Henry V, with this adaptation centres on a young, disgraced prince called Hal who must learn what it is to be a king after inheriting the throne, with guidance from his one true friend Falstaff.

Call Me By Your Name’s break out star Timothée Chalamet plays the aforementioned monarch with Joel Edgerton – who has co-written the script with director David Michôd – as his right-hand-man Falstaff.

Lily-Rose Depp will play Princess Catherine

Joining the two are Robert Pattinson, who will play The Dauphin, Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine of Valois and Ben Mendehlson as King Henry IV with Sean Harris playing William, Tom Glynn-Carney as Hotspur; Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Philippa.

Edgerton and Mendehlson had previously worked with Michôd on the Australian thriller Animal Kingdom while Pattinson has starred opposite Guy Pearce in the director’s 2014 film The Rover.

The Henriad had recently been adapted by the BBC in the series The Hollow Crown, which starred Rory Kinnear and Jeremy Irons as King Henry IV, in separate seasons, and Tom Hiddleston as Prince Hal/King Henry V.

L to R: Paterson Joseph as Duke of York, Richard Clothier as Salisbury, Tom Hiddleston as Henry V, James Laurenson as Westmoreland in The Hollow Crown

Edgerton and Michôd had been working on the script since before 2013 and Warner Bros were going to produce and distribute it.

The production is said to be shooting throughout the UK and Budapest in Hungary.

Netflix will release The King in 2019.

