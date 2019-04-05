Robert Pattinson was 'locked in a room' with Christopher Nolan script to prevent leaks

Robert Pattinson has said that he was ‘locked in a room’ with the script for the new Christopher Nolan movie before accepting one of the lead roles, as a precaution against leaks.

Security is extremely tight on the new project, which has no name and no synopsis, but is being called a ‘massive, innovative, action blockbuster’ and ‘an event movie’.

Pattinson told USA Today: “I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself.

Read more: Robert Pattinson and John David Washington join new Nolan movie

“I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff.

“He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Christopher Nolan (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) More

The only other information we have is that it will be shot in IMAX, but as Nolan has used IMAX cameras since The Dark Knight, that’s not a huge surprise.

Pattinson will be joined on the bill – so far – by Elizabeth Debicki, who recently starred in Steve McQueen’s remake of Widows, and BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington.

It’s due out in July, 2020.

Read more: Robert Pattinson ‘nearly punched director’

Nolan is notoriously secretive when it comes to his movie projects.

Famously, he turned up unannounced at Michael Caine’s country house with the script for Batman Begins, and insisted on staying while Caine read it.

“One Sunday morning, he knocked at the door, and there was this man standing there, with a script in his hand. And he said, ‘My name’s Chris Nolan. I’ve got a script I want you to do’,” Caine told THR.

“I said, ‘What’s it called?’ He said, ‘Batman Begins.’ And I thought to myself, ‘You’re going to be the bloody butler. I know it.’ So I said, ‘What am I going to play, Chris?’ He said, ‘The butler.’ And of course I read it and the butler is a foster father of Batman.

Caine then asked if he’d leave the script with him. “He said, ‘No. I want you to read it while I’m still here.’ And that’s the first thing I found out about Chris: he is the most secretive person on earth. I know him so well — I had dinner sitting next to him, last night, for three hours. And I know nothing about his next project.’”



