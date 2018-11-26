Robin Hood is the biggest box office bomb since Guy Ritchie's King Arthur

The latest iteration of Robin Hood, released by Lionsgate, has turned out to be 2018’s biggest bomb yet, having made only $14 million (£10.9) in a five-day opening against a budget of just under $100 (£128.3) million.

Overseas, it has done even worse with $8.7 million (£6.7) from 33 countries, and while it has made made £4.9 million ($6.3 million) in the UK, the overall worldwide coffers for the film are disappointingly meager.

There have been some significant box office bombs in 2018, such as Paramount’s Annihilation and 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds. However, these films had low-to-mid-level budgets that reduced how much of a financial hit their studios have taken.

With a global launch of just $22.8 million (£17.7), Robin Hood has had the worst opening for any film this year with a budget of $90 million (£70) or higher.

Until now, there hadn’t been a cinematic bomb as big as ones that littered 2017, one of the most notorious being Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which only made $148.6 million (£115.7) worldwide and failed to make back its $175 million (£136.3) budget.

Even the most recent cinema flop, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland clone Nutcracker and the Four Realms, budgeted at $120 million (£93.4) opened bigger at $20 million (£15.5).

