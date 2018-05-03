Robin Hood character posters land online

If you missed Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, don’t worry – there’s another iconic archer heading to the big screen later this year, and we’ve just got our first look at him.

The title star of a film originally called Robin Hood: Origins (before Hollywood realised that most people like films to come out one at a time – not everything has to be the first part of a shared universe, guys) Robin Hood looks set to do for the legendary UK archer what King Arthur did for the iconic British monarch – updating it into an period action flick.

Ahead of the new trailer, Lionsgate have release two character posters, which you can take a look at below.

The official synopsis gives us an idea of who we’re gawping at.

‘Robin Hood (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.’

We really, really hope that timeless romance is between Robin and Foxx’s unnamed commander (that’s how the synopsis makes it sound, anyway), but it’s more likely that it’ll involve Eve Howson’s Maid Marian.

The star-studded cast also features Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, member of Merry Men / husband of Marian, Ben Mendelsohn as evil villain the Sheriff of Nottingham and comedian Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck.

Robin Hood is released in the UK in November, 2018.





