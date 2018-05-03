Rock 'n' roll 'Robin Hood': Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx describe new take on classic hero as first trailer arrives

The new trailer for Robin Hood, the upcoming actioner starring Kingsman Taron Egerton in the title role, is light on plot details and heavy on action — specifically (and fittingly) of the rapid-fire bow-and-arrow variety.

It is clear, though, that the Otto Bathurst-directed period piece finds a new twist on the oft-told tale, setting up its hero in a Bruce Wayne-like dual role: both as an aristocrat who argues for a bounty on the muckraking outlaw, and as the dark-hooded arrow slinger himself, who by now you’re well aware robs from the rich and gives to the poor.

“These classic stories, they’re made with an earnestness and a reverence, and you can almost feel the reverence for the story. Ours, that is not the case,” Egerton told Yahoo Entertainment last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where the trailer (watch below) premiered. “We’ve portrayed them as real characters in a real situation and have tried to breathe a new life into it.

“I saw the movie two weeks ago and I absolutely believe we’ve hit it as a success. It’s rock ’n’ roll, it’s high octane, the movie is fast and pacy and doesn’t let up.”

Much of the success of Robin Hood will ride on the shoulders of Egerton, who follows in the footsteps of actors like Kevin Costner and Russell Crowe (and let’s not forget Cary Elwes) in portraying the iconic pilferer.

Jamie Foxx, who joined Egerton at CinemaCon and plays Robin Hood’s “hype man” Little John, is impressed with what he’s seen, recalling a phone call he made to the film’s famous producer, his Django Unchained co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I told Leo, I said, ‘When you see this dude’s face, the way the camera hits his face, that’s the most important thing, [beyond] all of the bow-and-arrow stuff, because he’s got that Robin Hood face!,'” Foxx said. “A lot of people may overlook the simplicity of that, but that’s why we chose him.”





