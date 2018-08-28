The Rock sends tribute to mother and daughter who died in tragic car wreck

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent a message of love and support to the grieving family of one of his biggest fans.

43-year-old Aileen Pizarro and her 12-year-old daughter Aryana were killed in a head-on car crash on the interstate in San Diego, California, last Thursday.

The driver of the other vehicle was later revealed to be an 18-year-old YouTube star called McSkillet, who was driving at 100 miles per hour in a McLaren sports car.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018





Following the crash, her son Angelo made an appeal to The Rock to make a video message for his late mother, to be played at her funeral, which Johnson duly did.

“Hey Angelo, Dwayne Johnson here,” the actor said.

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018





“Man, I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours. I just want to say thanks for reaching out man and I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you’re going through.

“If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan, so stay strong.”

Thanking Johnson, Pizarro tweeted: “I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you.”

