The James Bond movie franchise has been turning out movies since 1963, when Sean Connery first embodied the role in Dr. No. In that time only six men have played the part, and they've all brought something to it. The central tension among their choices is whether to adopt the version that Bond's creator, Ian Fleming, carved out in his novels or bring a freshness to the part. (Sometimes, leaning into Fleming's version is that freshness.) Here are all the actors who've played James Bond, ranked. (The list does not include the actors who played Bond in the 1967 version of Casino Royale, which is loosely based on the Fleming novel.)