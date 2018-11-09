'Rogue One' star Diego Luna to lead 'Star Wars' spin-off TV series

Diego Luna is to lead a new Star Wars TV series set to appear on Disney’s planned streaming service.

Luna will reprise his role as the rebel spy Cassian Andor, the character he played in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” he said in a statement.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Taking place prior to the events of Rogue One, the series is described as ‘a rousing spy thriller’, and is set in the early days of the rebellion against the Empire.

Disney’s new service has now been named as Disney+ and will launch in late 2019 (US-only), aiming to scoop viewers from services like Netflix by hosting a wealth of Disney content.

As well as Star Wars – there will also be the Jon Favreau series The Mandalorian forthcoming – the Marvel studio will also launch its own series on the platform.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are set to reprise their roles as Loki and Scarlett Witch in two more projects that will debut on Disney+.

“In this era of unprecedented consumer choice, brands matter more than ever,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger.

“We always believed we had the brands and content to be extremely competitive and to thrive alongside Netflix, Amazon, and anyone else in the market.”

