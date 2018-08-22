Role Recall: Christian Slater on channeling Jack Nicholson for 'Heathers' and replacing River Phoenix on 'Interview With a Vampire'

Christian Slater admits there have been moments where his heart wasn’t in the business. “I’ve been into it, and I’ve been out of it, and I’ve been excited about it, and I’ve been confused about it. And I think that’s all part of what’s been an interesting tapestry for me,” Slater told Yahoo Entertainment in our latest Role Recall interview. “It’s been quite a ride.”

You’ve gotta expect some bumps in the road over the course of a career that started at age 8 (on the soap One Life to Live). Slater, now 49, has experienced highs (cultural touchstones like Heathers and True Romance) and lows (some brushes with the law, a seemingly fading popularity before mounting a comeback on the TV hit Mr. Robot). His latest film, The Wife, is a clear high in his book because it gave him a chance to work opposite all-time great Glenn Close. “She’s just somebody that I’ve admired and respected for so long, and somebody that I’ve certainly grown up with,” said Slater, who plays a biographer chasing the story of the Close’s Joan Castleman and her Nobel Prize-winning author husband (Jonathan Pryce). “So to get the opportunity to work with her, it was exciting and anxiety-producing as well. You just kind of feel a little overwhelmed in her presence. But then you get to work with her and find out she’s this wonderful, open-hearted, lovely, supportive, generous human being.”

As The Wife hits theaters, Slater looked back at Heathers, Pump Up the Volume, True Romance, and more.

The Legend of Billie Jean (1985)

At 15, the New York City native made his film debut in this drama, looking far from Manhattan as Binx, the bleach blond brother of Helen Slater’s titular rebel. He took to his co-star.

“It was nerve-wracking, exciting … They dyed my hair blond. That was weird. I was learning how to ride a motor-scooter in that movie. I was working with Helen Slater and at the time she was Supergirl. So when you talk about mad crush, I had a mad crush on her. That was a hard one to get through. I was madly in love with her … I thought because we had the same last names we should’ve been married, ya know? That’s where I was going. Everybody else was thinking we were related, I was thinking we should be married.”

Despite the fact that it was his first movie, Slater was confident in his abilities. It worked for the role, but the actor admits his young swagger would eventually get him in trouble the more famous he got.

“I was a cocky kid, to a certain degree. But I was playing a cocky kid, so that certainly played into that. It was the ’80s. It was a different time, I was a kid, I was excited to be working on a movie. It’s the start of the possible direction of an unhealthy ego [laughs]. Going in the direction of being indulged at that particular age is not necessarily a recipe for, you know, a healthy foundation. You’re going to have to learn some things, and get through it, and realize that you’re a human being. But at that time, you think you’re invincible and you can pull anything off.”

Heathers (1988)

Slater drew comparisons to a young Jack Nicholson after his breakout role in this dark teen thriller, which made sense: It was a direct emulation of the screen great.

“Having just seen Easy Rider and One Flew the Cuckoo’s Nest [and] The Witches of Eastwick … there was a great deal of Jack Nicholson in my brain, there’s no doubt about it. I was obsessed and impressionable and loved his work and performances in all of those movies and was such a fan, and was just absorbing a lot of what I saw in the movies. There were other movies and other actors that I saw, Humphrey Bogart, Spencer Tracy, but there was just something about Nicholson that just really spoke to me and I loved. And I got the opportunity to a certain degree to do a bit of an homage to him…

“I can’t deny it. It was certainly a very conscious channeling. And I think it made sense, as a young actor you’re looking for an identity. You’re looking for who it is you want to be. And I think inevitably you’re gonna attach yourself to somebody you admire and try to emulate that person. And even imitate to a certain degree. And then as time goes on, you begin to discover your own identity and then you can make things your own eventually. But it is a whole interesting process and journey that I’ve been on, discovering who it is I want to be, and what kind of actor I want to be.”

