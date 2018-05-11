Role Recall: Eric Stoltz on his stunning transformation for 'Mask,' that needle scene in 'Pulp Fiction,' and missing out on 'Back to the Future'

Back in the ’80s, Eric Stoltz played some of the decade’s defining cinematic high schoolers, from Mask‘s Rocky Dennis to Some Kind of Wonderful‘s Keith Nelson. 30 years later, the 56-year-old actor has graduated to directing the current crop of cinematic high schoolers. Stoltz’s first feature film as a director, Class Rank, opens Friday in theaters and video on demand and stars Olivia Holt and Skyler Gisondo as two teenage oddballs whose paths unexpectedly cross and point them in the direction of an equally unexpected romance. “It’s a conscious effort to get back to the Cameron Crowe and John Hughes feeling,” Stoltz says of the film, name-checking just two of the ’80s teen movie icons that he worked with during that heady era. “I wanted to avoid the fast-cutting, exploitative teen film that seems to have been born in the ’90s.”

While he took his tonal cue for Class Rank from the ’80s, Stoltz emphasizes that he doesn’t feel a lot of nostalgia for those bygone days and how his generation of teenagers compares to the current one. “Honestly, I rarely think back to the ’80s. The one thing that did strike me was that Olivia and Skyler were so driven and passionate about what they were doing. And my memory of the ’80s was that we studied hard, but we also knew how to party!” Despite Stoltz’s lack of interest in looking back, the actor-director kindly joined Yahoo Entertainment for a Role Recall walk down memory lane revisiting some of his signature roles — including the one that famously got away.

Mask (1985)

Laura Dern and Eric Stoltz star in Mask (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

Just as Stoltz currently divides his directorial duties between episodic television and feature films, he frequently shuttled back and forth between the big and small screens when he started as an actor in the ’80s. Small roles in hit movies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and guest appearances on vintage TV shows ranging from The Waltons to The Fall Guy led to his big break in Peter Bogdanovich’s acclaimed biopic based on the life of Rocky Dennis, a California teenager living with severe facial deformities caused by craniodiaphyseal dysplasia. The role required Stoltz to submit to an intensive makeup process to transform his own face into Rocky’s. (Mask‘s makeup team of Michael Westmore and Zoltan Elek later won an Oscar for their work.)

“Nobody knew who I was at the time, so that just thought that I was the actual guy,” Stoltz remembers now. “We were shooting in the town he was from, and this one time I was walking around at lunchtime and someone shouted his name out of a car!” But not all of his interactions with passers-by were as innocuous. “People would not be entirely kind. It was a very curious lesson to walk a mile in that boys’ shoes. Humanity revealed itself to be a bit ugly, at times.” And viewers who grew up on Mask couldn’t help but draw connections between that film and last year’s surprise box-office smash Wonder, which told the fictional story of another boy whose face didn’t look like anyone else’s. “I thought that was a lovely film,” Stoltz says. “Being treated poorly because of how you look or don’t look is a very familiar phenomenon, and I thought that movie handled it very well indeed.

Back to the Future (1985)

Eric Stoltz and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future (Photo: Universal Pictures)

In an alternate timeline — one not created by Biff Tannen — there’s a version of Robert Zemeckis’s beloved comedy that still features Stoltz as time-traveling teen Marty McFly. In our reality, of course, the actor was famously replaced midway through production by Michael J. Fox, resulting in one of the biggest “what ifs” of contemporary movie history. Asked whether he ever thinks about a universe where he’s still driving Doc Brown’s DeLorean, Stoltz replies, “I never have, no. I rarely, if ever, give it any thought at all.” He does allow that he’d happily work with Christopher Lloyd again, but doesn’t have any treasured memories of his time on set. “Not a one,” he says. “I’m so busy with my life and all that’s happening now, I honestly couldn’t be bothered to think about what might have happened 35 years ago.”



