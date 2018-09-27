What Role Is Taylor Swift Playing in ‘Cats’? Andrew Lloyd Webber Says…

One of the most famous cat lovers is about to take on the role of a lifetime!

Will there be parts for Meredith and Olivia?

It’s already been announced that Taylor Swift will take on a role in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Cats, but the question remains, which feisty feline will she be?

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is also working on the upcoming film adaptation, which co-stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen, gave fans some insight into the 28-year-old pop star’s part in the upcoming film.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Webber recently told Vulture, noting it would either be the flirty Bombalurina or the skittish Demeter, who both sing the song “Macavity the Mystery Cat.”

The seasoned musician noted that it was director Tom Hooper who originally advocated that the “Shake It Off” singer get the part.

“Basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” Webber noted. “We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

Swift certainly isn’t shy about her love for cats. The pet own ofter shares sweet photos and videos and her cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson after the lead characters on Grey’s Anatomy and Law and Order: SVU.

One role in the film that has been confirmed is Hudson’s. The Dreamgirls standout will be playing Grizabella, who sings the musical’s most famous song, “Memory.”

