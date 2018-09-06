Roles in films like Deliverance made Burt Reynolds a Hollywood star

The actor has died at the age of 82.

Burt Reynolds, who was known for starring in films such as Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit and Boogie Nights, has died at the age of 82.

During the 1970s Reynolds was one of the biggest box office draws in the world, appearing in a string of action comedy blockbusters which often featured car chases.

The actor was born in Lansing, Michigan, on February 11 1936 to Burton and Fern Reynolds.

At the onset of the Second World War, Reynolds’ father was drafted into the US army.

The family moved with him to a military base in Missouri before he served in Europe.

Burt Reynolds with Smokey And The Bandit co-star Sally Field (Rene Perez/AP) More

Following the war’s conclusion, the Reynolds family relocated to Riviera Beach, Florida, where Burton served as chief of police.

Reynolds was a talented American football player and received multiple college scholarship offers after playing at state level.

After graduating from high school he attended Florida State University, where he played as the college team’s fullback.

Reynolds’ abilities on the field were diminished by injuries he suffered in a game and a subsequent car accident, leading him to turn his back on a football career.

He remained a lifelong fan of the sport and was minor owner of the USFL team Tampa Bay Bandits during the 1980s.

Reynolds considered following his father into the police force, but after taking English classes he was cast in a play called Outward Bound written by his tutor. Reynolds’ performance won him the 1956 Florida State Drama Award.

The award earned Reynolds a summer scholarship at a theatre in New York, where he appeared in a production of Mr Roberts that starred Charlton Heston.

Reynolds began acting on television in the late 1950s while holding down day jobs including as a lorry driver and a waiter.

He made his film debut in 1961 drama Angel Baby. After appearing in the titular role in the spaghetti western Navajo Joe, Reynolds landed the lead role in TV police drama series Dan August.

He turned down the role of James Bond in 1970 when George Lazenby quit following On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, saying an American could not play the character.

He later admitted he regretted the decision.

Reynolds’ breakout role came in the Oscar-nominated film Deliverance in 1972.

He starred alongside Jon Voight as one of four city men who come across some brutal locals while on a trip in the Georgia countryside.

The film became known for the famous “Dueling Banjos” scene.

The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978 (AP) More

Story Continues