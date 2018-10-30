Rolling in it…. Adele at the top of young, rich list

The singer tops heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s richest stars aged 30 and under.

Adele has boosted her wealth by £15 million – maintaining her spot as the richest, young British star.

The Rolling In The Deep singer tops heat magazine’s annual guide to the UK’s wealthiest names aged 30 and under, with an estimated £147.5 million.

Daniel Radcliffe has slipped to third place (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

Daniel Radcliffe has slipped to third place, with £87 million, while Ed Sheeran climbs to second position with £94 million.

Ed Sheeran climbs to second position (Greg Allen/PA) More

Adele, 30, earned millions from her world tour, which finished in the summer of 2017, and that same year she pocketed £9 million from record sales.

She had an estimated £132 million in last year’s published rankings.

The top 10 also sees Little Mix move from tenth to sixth place this year with £48 million, partly thanks to concerts and endorsements, from dry shampoo to fashion dolls.

Little Mix move from tenth to sixth place (Ian West/PA) More

Harry Styles is in fourth place at £58 million, the highest earning ex-One Direction star, followed by Emma Watson at £55 million.

Harry Styles is in fourth place (Aurore Marechal/PA) More

Story Continues