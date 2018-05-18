Ron Howard reveals Han Solo is all of The Beatles combined (exclusive)

As soon as Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard walks into the room, we compliment him on his fantastic baseball cap (it’s black, with the iconic ‘A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…’ written on it in blue). He grins. “I hope it’s not too obnoxious!”

It’s not. In fact, nothing Ron Howard does is obnoxious – he’s the most likeable, down-to-earth director on this, or any, planet.

Perhaps because of this, he’s managed to get through his lengthy career without courting controversy. Until now, that is.

“I want to take risks, so in a way I was inviting the chaos and the anxiety and all the rest of it into my life and into my psyche by saying yes and jumping into Solo. It was going to be the right kind of pressure I’d be putting on myself,” Howard says.

“When you get involved in something like this, it’s a quality problem. On the one hand, you know that you’re telling a story that people are going to be curious about and feel passionate about, but you also recognise that part of the excitement of these kinds of projects that have such devoted fans is that there are going to be arguments, it is going to be controversial, there is going to be debate.”

Yahoo Movies: To be honest, with all the stuff in the press, I thought it would be a miracle if this was a film, let alone a brilliant film…

Ron Howard: You know what I discovered there, unexpectedly? An incredible spirit of creativity. A creative ambition to take some chances and learn, to explore what the possibilities are and not play it too safe.

You directed The Beatles documentary Eight Days A Week, if Han Solo was a Beatle, which would he be?

Oh, wow. That’s interesting. He might be a bit of all of them. I see Ringo’s swagger and sense of humour and irreverence. Paul’s willingness to put himself out there, the desire to connect with people and wanting to be part of something. Bit of John’s intelligence and sense of cynicism about it all.

And when he gets behind the stick of the Falcon, there was even a line in the script that said ‘When Han starts flipping the switches and flying it’s like Eric Clapton finding his dream guitar’ so you could say the same thing about George Harrison and his connection with what he loves.

He’s the Beatles! Han Solo is The Beatles! I wonder if George Lucas knew he was doing that?

There are points in the film where Paul Bettany feels a little bit Christopher Walken in his delivery – was that an influence at all?

Walken would always have that twinkle in the eye, where you’re not sure if he’s serious and all of a sudden he’s lethal. I think Paul found a similar spirit. He went back to Gangster Number One in some ways. To me, he’s such a tremendous talent and a great collaborator. Very inventive.

You’re so experienced, do you have any insight on what’s going on with Star Wars in terms of the fandom, because it feels like some negativity has slipped in, and Star Wars has always been such a positive thing for me.

When you become a fervent fan and it matters to you, you’re always earning the right to be noisy and critical. And it pushes the creatives.

On the one hand, no-one wants to pander to fans – but, believe me, they hear them. Whether they agree or don’t agree, it’s not a passive group. It’s strong, it’s vocal, it’s participatory, it’s part of the creative excitement, it fuels it.

