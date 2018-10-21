'Rosa' recap: 'Doctor Who' breaks new ground with an emotionally-charged classic

The third episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Rosa’:

What’s it about? The Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan fight to keep a defining moment in history on course in 1950s Alabama. Lunch is not provided.

Verdict: It’s really quite something when a TV show with 55 years on the clock manages to disarm you with something so fresh, so new and so unexpected you’re forced to reconsider all your notions about what that show actually is. That’s ‘Rosa’ – a Doctor Who story that sees the world’s longest-running science fiction series breaking new ground with an emotionally-charged slice of period drama that’s quite unlike anything it has ever attempted before.

The plot is elegantly simple: an alien criminal has travelled back to Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 in an attempt to stop Rosa Parks from giving up her seat on a bus to a white passenger – the small, defiant act of protest that lit a fire under America’s civil rights movement.

The script, by former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman and showrunner Chris Chibnall, is careful not to remove any agency from Rosa (a beautifully dignified performance by Vinette Robinson). A defining theme of modern Doctor Who is the Doctor’s capacity to inspire others to greatness, but it would have been deeply problematic to suggest Rosa’s stand was in any way the result of an intervention by a white alien aristocrat. Instead, history has merely slipped a groove, and it’s the Doctor’s job to nudge it back on track again.

Tonally, this feels unique in the Doctor Who canon. That’s partly down to the type of story they’ve chosen to tell, and partly down to how director Mark Tonderai has translated it to the screen. For the second week in a row, the crew’s visit to South Africa really pays dividends: Cape Town looks – to these British eyes at least – authentically like 50s Alabama, suffusing the episode with a different colour palette, a different texture and a different energy to anything that’s gone before, even in a show as gloriously schizophrenic as this one.

It sounds different, too, thanks to Segun Akinola, who is turning out to be one of this series’ biggest assets. His heroic “Rosa’s theme” – part Superman, part salute – is especially striking, as is the evocative use of southern spiritual songs.

No doubt some will roll their eyes and grumble about Doctor Who being too “woke”, but that would be an absurdly reductive view of a story that’s rich with natural drama and tension. It’s amazing, really, that Hollywood hasn’t done more with this story (Angela Bassett played Rosa in a 2002 TV biopic) and it’s only with the benefit of hindsight we can see what perfect Doctor Who material it is.

This show is often at its best when it keeps its focus tight and character-led. Because which is more dramatic: Ryan getting cuffed across the face and threatened with being strung from a tree for daring to return a white woman’s glove, or Davros threatening to destroy the universe with a Reality Bomb? (It’s a rhetorical question, don’t write in.)

For the same reason, this was an episode with an unusually strong resolution. Doctor Who has always had a problem with convincing endings, but here there was no need to fall back on sci-fi bafflegab, a wave of the magic sonic wand or the other standard deus ex machina. This was literally about putting enough bums on seats to make sure one woman on a bus in 1950s Alabama would be asked to move down the car – and the drama was all the stronger for it. As Rosa was led off the bus by the police, I didn’t know whether to shed a tear or punch the air (I did both). And the final shot of asteroid 284996 Rosaparks was a beautiful little grace note.

There’s no monster, either – at least not in the traditional sense – which, again, feels like a smart move, as having a man in a rubber suit lumbering around the streets of Montgomery would only have cheapened the story being told.

