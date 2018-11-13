It's Rosa Salazar versus Mahershala Ali in the new 'Alita: Battle Angel' trailer

Mahershala Ali and Rosa Salazar face off in Alita; Battle Angel More

There’s a new comic book hero in town and her name is Alita.

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have teamed up for this latest comic adaptation, based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga Battle Angel Alita, about a cyborg with memory lost who is found in a scrapheap by a doctor and rebuilt.

But Alita is more than just her parts; she is the deadliest weapon ever to be made with fighting abilities that cannot be matched. Soon she is drawn into a dangerous world of corruption and must battle higher powers in order to keep herself, her friends and the world safe.

Rosa Salazar plays the titular character in Alita: Battle Angel, with Christoph Waltz playing her father-figure and scientist Dr. Dyson Ido.

Mahershala Ali plays two roles in the movie but one of them is called Vector, a man who rigs Motorball combat matches and as the trailer shows he and Alita are not on friendly terms, they’re adversaries.

Keean Johnson makes his film debut as Alita’s street-smart friend Hugo while Ed Skrein is back in villain territory as Zapan, a cyborg hired to track down and kill her.

Also in the cast is Jennifer Connelly as Chiren, an ex of Ido’s who is disenchanted with real freedom after escaping the false utopia of Zalem/Tiphares.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor plays orphaned teen and photographer Kyomi while Michelle Rodriguez plays Gelda, a cyborg warrior and Motorball player.

Alita: Battle Angel new trailer drops More

Here’s the official synopsis:

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.

As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories.

But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga Battle Angel Alita

Alita: Battle Angel comes to UK cinemas and IMAX 3D February 6

