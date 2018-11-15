Rosamund Pike reveals ‘strong opinions’ as she joins Bafta rising star jury

Actress Rosamund Pike has said she has “pretty strong opinions” on her picks as she joined Bodyguard star Richard Madden on the jury to choose the shortlist of nominees for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award.

The panel that will choose the five-strong list also included Marcella star Ray Panthaki, producer Georgina Lowe and casting director Lucy Bevan and Leo Davis.

Ray Panthaki (Bafta)

Pike told the Press Association: “I’ve never actually been on the jury before but thus far I have been taking it really seriously, it’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know actors’ work that I might not otherwise have got to know until I worked with them.

“I’ve just been watching lots of films that are current and also catching up on the longlist nominees’ previous work, but when we get in there I’ve got pretty strong opinions at this point, but I could probably have my mind changed.

Rosamund Pike (Bafta)

“It will be interesting how much you stick to your own opinions and how much other people’s viewpoints influence yours, but it’s inspiring and I suppose I am looking for someone not just who has done a brilliant performance in something recent, but somebody I can really see developing and somebody I feel I can imagine the roles they will play in the future and how they might mature into somebody interesting and inspiring.

“The history of this award is so exciting because it’s often really right that the person who is nominated and then often the person who goes on to win, they often really do make a lasting impact on the industry, so it’s a responsibility.”

Previous winners include Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Kristen Stewart and Tom Holland.

Daniel Kaluuya with his EE Rising Star award (Ian West/PA)

