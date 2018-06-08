Rose McGowan and Olivia Munn lead Hollywood tributes for Anthony Bourdain following news of his apparent suicide

The death of Anthony Bourdain has led to an outpouring of tributes all over the world, especially from Hollywood.

Bourdain, 61, allegedly took his own life while in France working on his travel and food show, Parts Unknown, and was discovered dead in his hotel room by his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

The TV chef was famously in a relationship with actress-turned-director Asia Argento and her friend Olivia Munn is one of many who have posted a message in condolences.

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. … Anthony Bourdain — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018





“My heart is broken for my sweet friend Asia Argento,” Munn tweeted with a broken heart emoji after Anthony’s name.

Rose McGowan posted a tearful video after learning of her friend’s death urging people to not make a “permanent solution to a temporary problem” by taking their own life.

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018





“Anthony I am so mad at you,” Rose tweeted. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out.

“Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018





Argento has posted a message of grief to Twitter about the death of her boyfriend, who she has been with for since early 2017.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” her statement read. “His brilliant fearless spirit touched and inspired many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated.”





He was a vocal supporter of her after she revealed that she had been one of Harvey Weinstein’s victims, claiming that he raped her.

Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones also shared her shock and sadness at Bourdain’s death and urged people who suffer from mental health to ask for help.

Man I can’t believe Anthony Bourdain killed himself. It’s so sad cause he looked like guy who lived life. You never know what’s going on with people yo. Be kind to folks. Shit be kind to yourself. It’s easier said than done but ask for help!! Mental heath is real!! #pleasenomore — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 8, 2018





Ready Player One and Master of None star Lena Waithe said she would miss watching Anthony’s show which reminded people “to try new things and embrace people we’ve never met.”

You know why I don’t eat airplane food? Cause Anthony Bourdain told me not to. When he talked. We listened. So sad his sorrow was too much to bear. We’re gonna miss seeing u travel the world & reminding us to try new things and embrace people we’ve never met. #RIPAnthonyBourdain — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) June 8, 2018





Shameless actress Emmy Rossum said “this world doesn’t make sense today,” after learning of Bourdain’s death.

Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain. He was a kind person. This world doesn’t make sense today. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 8, 2018





Comedian and The Problem With Apu filmmaker Hari Kondabalu and Mia Farrow also shared Twitter posters about the TV chef’s death.

I just woke up to find out Anthony Bourdain died. I am going back to sleep & when I wake up again, I hope to find out it was all just a nightmare — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) June 8, 2018









CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death in a statement on Friday:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain is survived by his daughter Ariana, 11.

