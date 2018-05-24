Rose McGowan Praises Reports of Harvey Weinstein’s Imminent Arrest: ‘Closer to Justice’

On a very eventful day for the #MeToo movement, actress and activist Rose McGowan praised the news that Harvey Weinstein, whom she accuses of raping her 20 years ago, is expected to turn himself in to New York police.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice.”

“We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

McGowan has also commented on the CNN report that broke this morning on Morgan Freeman, as eight women and eight additional witnesses accused the actor of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

“I know your idols are falling, I know it hurts to be disappointed, but imagine if that person you thought you knew from his image sexually harassed you,” McGowan tweeted on Thursday morning. “Stay the course, we will be better for this societally. The conversation must be had.”

Multiple media outlets have reported that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is preparing to file criminal charges against Weinstein following a months-long investigation by law enforcement, and that Weinstein will turn himself in on Friday.

Weinstein is facing further criminal investigation by Scotland Yard in London and by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. Federal prosecutors are also investigating to see if any of Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults took place across state lines.





