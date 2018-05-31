Rose McGowan reacts to Harvey Weinstein’s indictment in New York rape case

Rose McGowan has reacted to Harvey Weinstein’s indictment on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

McGowan previously accused the disgraced movie mogul of rape – allegations which helped accelerate his downfall and triggered the Me Too movement.

On Wednesday, 66-year-old Weinstein was indicted and, if convicted of the most serious charges, could face between five and 25 years in prison.

McGowan posted on social media to welcome the news.

The 44-year-old actress said: “INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us. What would others say about you if they didn’t know who you were?

“Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids. The narrative of me – my story – has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to – the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises.

“All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right.

“Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist.”

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex and refused to testify before the grand jury on the advice of his lawyers.

The film producer was charged last Friday on two counts of rape and one of a criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two separate women.