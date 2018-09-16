Rose McGowan walks in London Fashion Week show

The actress was one of the models in Nicholas Kirkwood’s SS19 show.

Rose McGowan added catwalk model to her repertoire when she walked the runway at London Fashion Week.

The US actress and activist – who has been credited as a force in the #MeToo movement since making allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein – took part in designer Nicholas Kirkwood’s SS19 show held at Ambika P3 in London on Sunday.

Rose McGowan walked barefoot on the runway (PA) More

The actress has played a leading role in the MeToo movement (PA) More

The star, 45, who started modelling as a child, walked the runway barefoot, in a white, hooded jumpsuit.

A slick of red lipstick provided the only bright colour.

Cover girl Winnie Harlow also took part in the show.