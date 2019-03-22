Roseanne Barr says Sara Gilbert tweet 'destroyed her career'

Roseanne Barr is now rounding on her Roseanne co-star Sara Gilbert, claiming that she a tweet she sent ended her self-titled show and destroyed her career.

Barr hit headlines last year after she sent an offensive tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, a prominent official in the Obama administration, to a character in Planet of the Apes.

Her recently re-booted show, though bringing in huge ratings for US network ABC, was soon cancelled because of her remarks.

Read more: Marvel star cast in Black Mirror series five

After she was accused of racism in the tweet, Barr apologised blaming having been under the influence of the sedative Ambien when she sent it, although she had previously been criticised for sending numerous offensive tweets in the past.

Now, in an interview with The Washington Post, she’s blamed Gilbert’s reaction to the tweet for ending her career.

Roseanne Barr (Credit: Getty Images) More

Sara Gilbert (Credit: ABC) More

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr said. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

Over two tweets sent in May last year, Gilbert said: “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Read more: New Bear Grylls series will be a ‘choose your own adventure’

In response to Barr’s comments, Gilbert added: “While I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken over the dissolution of the original show, she will always be family, and I will always love Roseanne.”

Comedian Doug Stanhope, a friend of Barr’s who also appeared on the show, also spoke to The Post, and suggested that network executives should probably have been aware of her controversial activity on Twitter before rebooting the series.

“Her tweets, before the one that got her in trouble, were absolute nonsense,” he said. “Zionist things, a Palestinian thing, none of it made sense. The idea that a network would give her a show… they had to know what they were getting into.”

While Roseanne was axed, the show’s stars including Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf went on to make The Connors, a new sit-com in which Roseanne’s character had died.



