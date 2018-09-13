Roseanne Barr Tells Dr. Oz Of “Weird Things” She’s Done On Ambien

Like Tiger Woods “Ambien drove,” Roseanne Barr tells Dr. Mehmet Oz, she “Ambien eats.” But even the ex-Roseanne star concedes that tweeting is not an Ambien side effect.

In this teaser for Barr’s appearance next Tuesday on the season premiere of The Dr. Oz Show, Oz asks Barr about her use of the sleep aid, which Barr once blamed for the racist tweet that led ABC to cancel the hit Roseanne.

The quick clip doesn’t suggest that Barr is holding on to that excuse – she merely describes how Ambien effected her.

“I’ve done some weird things on Ambien,” she says, “and I think a lot of people have. I’ve heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it. That was, like, four hours, if you think about it, and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me.”

“I Ambien eat,” she said, “like how Tiger Woods Ambien drove. It’s a weird drug.” Barr explained that she’s woken up in the morning to find “a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

The teaser ends with Oz saying, “I actually looked up Ambien, and tweeting is not a side effect.” Barr can be heard agreeing with him.

The season premiere Barr episode of syndicated The Dr. Oz Show airs Tuesday, Sept. 18.

