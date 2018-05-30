Roseanne fans want a Dan and Jackie spin-off series following show cancellation

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman on the set of Roseanne (Credit: Getty)

Could Roseanne be brought back without Roseanne?

That’s the suggestion coming from some of the show’s fans following its shock cancellation by the US network ABC yesterday.

The newly reinvigorated show, which first aired in 1988, was axed following a racist tweet from the show’s creator and star Roseanne Barr.

But fans are now calling for a spin-off series led by John Goodman’s Dan Connor and Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie Harris, Roseanne’s on-screen sister.

That sound you hear is every showrunner in town frantically rewriting their pilot scripts for John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) May 29, 2018





This opens the door to a pretty good TV show that's just Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman doing stuff. Doesn't even matter what it's about. Knitting. Putting up drywall. Naps. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) May 29, 2018





Pitch for a new show — Dan, starring John Goodman as an affable newly single dad trying to figure out a new life path — afrobella (@afrobella) May 29, 2018





@ABC John Goodman & Lori Metcalf should spin off & start a new show, one without Rosanne.

Dan & Roseanne call it quits and Jackie & Dan become roommates in the family home. Imagine those two dating others & sharing their entangled lives. Even the kids could visit time to time. https://t.co/QNJKWrf8zg — Patty's Paige (@TheVictoryTour) May 29, 2018





Some are suggesting that Roseanne could easily be killed off to make way for ‘The Connor Family’.

It’s not a bad idea. Have her die on the operating table while getting her knee surgery. Then it can be a show about how they all cope without her. It’s a GOOD idea @abcnetwork — Ouisie Bee (@OuisieBee) May 29, 2018





ABC should change the name of the show from "Roseanne" to "The Conner Family" and kill off Roseanne Conner. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and the others can continue without her. https://t.co/xcjKvapunH — Marc Berman (@marcberman) May 29, 2018





Barr has since apologised for the tweet, telling fans not to feel sorry for her, and saying sorry to those who have now lost their jobs.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018





The controversial actress, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, tweeted offensive remarks about Valerie Jarrett, a prominent former aide to President Barack Obama.

She also went on to attack Chelsea Clinton and billionaire businessman George Soros in a series of tweets, before saying she was quitting social media.

Barr later added that she ‘ambien tweeting’, the sedative drug used to treat insomnia.

It’s far from the first time that the 65-year-old actress has ranted on twitter.

She has long peddled right-wing conspiracy theories on her feed, including ‘pizzagate’, which linked Hilary Clinton to a paedophile ring.

ICM, the management company that represents Barr, also announced yesterday that it was dropping her.

