Roseanne fans want a Dan and Jackie spin-off series following show cancellation

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman on the set of Roseanne (Credit: Getty)

Could Roseanne be brought back without Roseanne?

That’s the suggestion coming from some of the show’s fans following its shock cancellation by the US network ABC yesterday.

The newly reinvigorated show, which first aired in 1988, was axed following a racist tweet from the show’s creator and star Roseanne Barr.

But fans are now calling for a spin-off series led by John Goodman’s Dan Connor and Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie Harris, Roseanne’s on-screen sister.





Some are suggesting that Roseanne could easily be killed off to make way for ‘The Connor Family’.



Barr has since apologised for the tweet, telling fans not to feel sorry for her, and saying sorry to those who have now lost their jobs.


The controversial actress, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, tweeted offensive remarks about Valerie Jarrett, a prominent former aide to President Barack Obama.

She also went on to attack Chelsea Clinton and billionaire businessman George Soros in a series of tweets, before saying she was quitting social media.

Barr later added that she ‘ambien tweeting’, the sedative drug used to treat insomnia.

It’s far from the first time that the 65-year-old actress has ranted on twitter.

She has long peddled right-wing conspiracy theories on her feed, including ‘pizzagate’, which linked Hilary Clinton to a paedophile ring.

ICM, the management company that represents Barr, also announced yesterday that it was dropping her.

