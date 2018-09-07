Ruffalo talks Hulk vs Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman in MCU

From Digital Spy

The Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo has revealed his desire to see Bruce Banner go head-to-head with X-Men's Wolverine.





The two Marvel characters occupy separate cinematic universes, with Wolverine star Hugh Jackman recently hanging up his claws in Logan.

However, MCU star Ruffalo is very much on for seeing the Hulk vs Wolverine, telling The Marvelists podcast: "Well, of course, there's always the Banner-Black Widow combo, which I think is always a good combination.

"It'd be cool to see – I mean, people talk a lot about Wolverine and Hulk hooking up, I think that would be a really great combo."

He added: "And I love Hugh, and it would be cool to do something with him, if he's up to doing it. He's always teased Hulk versus Wolverine would be pretty fun."

Indeed, Jackman told IGN back in 2014 of his character: "I would love to see him as part of The Avengers. Because there's a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He'd like that.

"There's no doubt he'd get in a fight with Hulk at some point. Those two bad, rage-filled characters are going to square off at some point. It would be quite fun. I don't know how much fun to shoot it would be because I'm sure I'd be on the worst end of it, but hey, he can heal."

Well, if it does indeed happen someday, let's hope Ruffalo doesn't spoil the end result for us all in advance.

