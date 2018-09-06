Rumour: 'Avengers 4' re-shoots set to add more Black Panther and Wakanda?

How things will go down in Avengers 4, which was shot back-to-back with the climactic Avengers: Infinity War, remains a closely guarded secret.

But planned re-shoots on the massive project may be able to give us some clues.

According to Atlanta Filming, a Twitter feed which has the inside track on the many movie and TV projects which shoot in the Atlanta area, the suggestion is that there’s going to be more footage from Wakanda.

In a tweet, now deleted (via ScreenRant), it said: “Based on locations and the casting it looks like #Avengers4 will have a whole lot more #BlackPanther in it that #AvengersInfinityWar.

“So that’s less a reshoot and more an addition of goodness.”

It’s all rumour of course – and worth noting that the tweet was later deleted – but it’s something to mull until we hear more.

(Credit: Marvel/Disney) More

Re-shoots were, apparently, always likely in following the gargantuan task directors Anthony and Joe Russo took on in making both films at once.

*Infinity War spoilers ahead…*

But considering the fate of Black Panther in the first movie, it will likely mean that the final Avengers instalment will be playing with timelines.

Among the Avengers (and just people in general) who succumbed to Thanos’s all-powerful ‘snap’, the fate of Black Panther seemed to be decided, as he became dust in the wind.

But since Joe Russo’s recent comments about Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, it all seems to tally that he may return, somehow.

“Black Panther has tremendous potential as a character in the Marvel universe. I think that Wakanda is essential to whatever may happen post Avengers: Infinity War to how the world may deal with what has happened to them,” he told Wired.

“Chadwick’s portrayal of that character adds a whole new level to the Marvel universe, he’s bringing a quiet intensity and a regality to that character. The technology that Wakanda has at its disposal is valuable to repairing the world moving forward.”

More of Wakanda would make sense too, particularly as the bulk of the surviving Avengers were there as the curtain fell on Infinity War.

But as many fans have pointed out, the infinity stone that handles time, that Thanos plucked from Dr Strange, may have a bearing on the plot of the next movie.

We’ll find out when it hits cinemas on April 26, 2019.

