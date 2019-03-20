Rumour: Benioff and Weiss's 'Star Wars' movies will be 'Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings'

While Game of Thrones show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss finish off the final season of the celebrated fantasy show, eyes are increasingly turning to their next project.

The pair were signed up by Lucasfilm to make a brand new series of Star Wars films this time last year, though the angle they will take remains a mystery.

But there may be some steer on this now, with rumours – and they are very much rumours – emerging from fansite StarWarsNewsnet.

According to the website’s source, which it said has worked on ‘every Disney Star Wars film’, the action will be set ‘during the old republic’.

“Disney wants to open up the Star Wars timeline and appeal to a more ‘Game of Thrones‘ style audience,” the source goes on.

David Benioff and D.B Weiss (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

The Old Republic is the story-world featured in the hugely popular Star Wars video games, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

“So the timeline is hundreds of years prior to the Skywalkers, so think almost Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings,” the source goes on.

“Filming starts in the Fall and art departments are in design phases now as the script is being finalized. That is all I know but I am 95% confident that this is accurate.”

Yahoo Movies UK has contacted Lucasfilm for comment.

Whatever happens, the Benioff and Weiss projects are entirely separate from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s planned new trilogy, which will be made after this final episode in the new trilogy is complete.

You’ll be able to see the fruits of the pair’s current labour, the final season of Game of Thrones, on April 14.



