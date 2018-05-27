Russell Brand talks working with Dwayne Johnson

From Digital Spy

We're still a few months away from the return of Dwayne Johnson's Ballers on HBO, but one thing we do already know about the show's fourth season is that it'll feature a guest spot from comedian Russell Brand.

Thanks to Russell's appearance on Sunday Brunch last week, we already know that that the comedian will be stripping naked during the series, but speaking on Zoe Ball on Sunday today (May 27), Russell shared a few more details about his time on the show.

And also what it was like to work with Dwayne Johnson himself, which is what we all actually want to know, really.









"He's a big beefcake, isn't he? He's a great sort of glorious, shimmering dome of masculinity," Russell enthused, before going on to talk about the character he'll be playing.

"It was basically me, it was a person who runs a surf channel," he said. "It's my job over the course of this series of Ballers to annoy The Rock, to antagonise him.

"It was really good because there were bits where I thought, 'I'll just say what I like to him now, really wind him up,' thinking he can't smack me in the mouth now because this is all pretending."









Alongside the details of his Ballers stint, Russell also confirmed that his mum was out of the hospital following her horror car crash earlier this month.

"She went home in the week," he shared. "She's recovering really, really well, thank you for asking."

Dwayne Johnson's Ballers returns to HBO in the US in August, while Zoe Ball on... continues next Saturday (June 2) at 8.30am on ITV.

