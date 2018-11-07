Russell Crowe is unrecognisable on TV set as disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes

Russell Crowe is playing Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice in the Room

Russell Crowe looks nothing like himself on the set of his new TV show.

The Australian actor is playing the late Fox News Chief Roger Ailes in the series The Loudest Voice in the Room which chronicles his rise and fall in the media during the last decade of his life.

Ailes was a polarising figure who had once worked as a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and, George H. W. Bush before Rupert Murdoch hired him to take over Fox News.

Russell Crowe is unrecognisable as Roger Ailes on the set of his new TV series

He turned the right-wing news broadcaster into what it is today though he quit his post as CEO in 2016 after being accused by several women of sexual harassment as well as being sued by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Ailes died in May 2017 after falling and hitting his head, following a stint working as an advisor in Donald Trump’s administration.

Carlson is being played by fellow Aussie Naomi Watts while Sienna Miller is playing his wife Beth Ailes and Annabelle Wallis is playing Laurie Luhn, another one of his accusers.

The Showtime series chronicles the rise and fall of the disgraced Fox News anchor

The TV series is being produced by Spotlight director Todd McCarthy and Jason Blum, who is known for his stellar horror output including The Guest, Get Out and The Conjuring franchise.

The first episode is being co-written by McCarthy and Gabriel Sherman, the author of the book of the same name the show is based on.

The limited series marks Crowe’s first TV role since making a guest appearance in the Canadian comedy-drama show Republic of Doyle in 2012.

He can next be seen on the big screen in Joel Edgerton’s gay conversion therapy film Boy Erased, opposite Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges.

The Loudest Voice in the Room is set to premiere in 2019.

