Russo Brothers admit 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer uses shots that won't appear in final film

The Russo Brothers are doing so much to avoid revealing Avengers: Endgame spoilers that they have filled the trailer with scenes that won’t actually appear in the movie.

The directors admitted to Empire that they have been working hard to “keep the film’s marketing department from spoiling the surprises,” in store for the final movie of “the Infinity Saga”.

“We talked about all scales of marketing,” Joe Russo told the magazine. “The thing that’s most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative.





“When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11 am on the day it opened… It so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience.”

The Russos have said in the past that they have worked hard to ensure that the trailer doesn’t give too much away from the movie.

“We use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer,” Joe Russo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast last May.

“We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film.”

“We consume too much content,” added Russo. “So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer went live after Captain Marvel’s release in cinemas and featured the leading lady herself in a scene opposite Thor.

There was definitely a Schindler’s List quality to the trailer as early scenes taken from past films were coloured black and white except for a few items in red.

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas on 25 April.



