The Russo brothers inspire crazy 'Avengers 4' title fan theories

Oh, those pesky Russo brothers. Not satisfied with tormenting us with vague MCU hints on Twitter, they’ve taken to Instagram – launching an account and hitting us with their most frustrating clue to the possible title of Avengers 4 yet.





‘Look hard’ the caption says – well, we’ve looked harder than that time we tried to work out a Magic Eye picture and we have absolutely no idea what they’re trying to tell us.

Is this a hostage situation? Blink twice if Disney won’t release you from your contract, Russos.

Still, it appears the Internet is struggling as much as we are.

Whether they’re posting John Travolta looking around confused…





Or making excellent Drax gags…

I can't see anything ? pic.twitter.com/xTGEbGL3U5 — David Newland ™ (@Dcnewland1) September 19, 2018





Or making increasingly more desperate guesses…

Four A's.

A4

AVENGERS 4 You can't hide anything from me. pic.twitter.com/MTk00CJRSH — Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) September 19, 2018









Huge if true pic.twitter.com/s3Vq8hr9KJ — Adrian B (@Adrian_Barnello) September 20, 2018





But others are probably closer to the truth.









We’d bet all of our shares in SHIELD that the apparent ‘A’ and ‘E’ are the things we’re supposed to be looking harder at in the shot, and Avengers: Eternity isn’t as ridiculous as it sounds.

After all, Tony Stark and his mates are going to be travelling through time in the film, that’s all but officially confirmed, and ‘eternity’ is another word for time, isn’t it?

Oh, and then there’s the fact that there’s a cosmic entity in the comics called – you guessed it – ‘Eternity,’ a God-like being who appears every time there’s a major threat to the universe – you know, something like Thanos destroying half of all life.

With the Russos saying that they’re not announcing Avenger 4‘s full name as it’s too big of a spoiler, it would make sense for the name of a new character being the inspiration for their title.

But, hey, at least the Russos have Instagram now and, oh look – what’s that? A picture advertising their new restaurant that they posted just after their Avengers 4 tease – what a coincidence!









