LeBron James is hitting the ground running since making Hollywood his new home. The NBA player is teaming up with “Black Panther” helmer Ryan Coogler, tapping the director to produce the follow-up to Michael Jordan’s beloved “Space Jam.”

James’s production company, SpringHill Entertainment tweeted out a photo confirming the addition of Coogler to the “Space Jam 2” team.

TheWrap previously exclusively reported that Terence Nance, the filmmaker behind HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness,” will direct.

Bringing Coogler, who’s been a hot commodity on the heels of “Black Panther,” on board is a big get for the project.

“Space Jam 2” has been rumored for a while, with a number of names attached to the project. “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin was previously in talks to direct, but will now serve as the film’s executive producer. And Andrew Dodge (“Bad Words”) wrote the script. Charlie Ebersol developed a previous iteration of the project and is expected to be involved in some kind of producing capacity, should the sequel move forward.

Also Read:'Space Jam 2': Terence Nance in Advanced Talks to Direct Lebron James (Exclusive)

James signed a production deal with Warner Bros. and “Space Jam 2” is being developed with the new Los Angeles Laker forward, though he’ll need to approve the script before officially signing on to star. Other basketball players are expected to cameo, though it’s currently unclear whether Bill Murray will return.

Michael Jordan starred with Murray in the original “Space Jam,” which grossed $230 million worldwide. The Chicago Bulls guard led a team of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, against a squad of giant aliens.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Coogler’s involvement.

Read original story Ryan Coogler Teams With LeBron James to Produce ‘Space Jam 2’ for Warner Bros. At TheWrap