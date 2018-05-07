Ryan Murphy Is Developing #MeToo Anthology Series ‘Consent’ Tackling Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey

Ryan Murphy is plotting a new anthology TV series about the #MeToo movement that has felled Hollywood legends like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

The show, tentatively titled “Consent,” would explore a different case in each episode in the model of “Black Mirror,” the veteran producer told The New Yorker in a profile posted Monday.

Murphy, who recently signed a $300 million deal with Netflix after years developing hits like “American Horror Story,” “Feud” and “American Crime Story” for FX, told the magazine that he was not surprised by the tsunami of accusations that had come out about Hollywood legends.

Also Read:Why Ryan Murphy Joined the Netflix Revolution (Analysis)

He also noted the scandalous downfalls of some of the young cast members of his hit Fox high school series “Glee,” including a suicide, a heroin overdose, and criminal charges involving domestic battery and possession of child pornography.

“It’s sad, but it’s also Hollywood,” he told the magazine’s Emily Nussbaum. “Nobody comes here because they’re healthy. Nobody, nobody I know, was parented well who is a successful Hollywood person. Or who’s willing to endure that. You’re just trying to fill up some huge hole.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Murphy recalls his initial struggles with what he called homophobic notes from WB network executives on his first series, “Popular.” He said one unnamed network executive imitated him in a meeting by flopping his wrists and using a fey speaking voice; another dismissed one suggested plotline as “too gay.”

Also Read:'Pose' Trailer: Ryan Murphy Series Is Strictly Ballroom - Plus Voguing, Glitter and Drama (Video)

In February, the prolific producer signed a new multi-year overall deal to produce new series and films at Netflix starting July 1, 2018.

The new deal, worth as much as $300 million, makes exclusive what had already been a growing relationship between Murphy and Netflix.

Earlier this year the streamer picked up two seasons of the musical series “The Politician” from Murphy and co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. Murphy is also working on Netflix’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel series “Ratched,” starring Sarah Paulson.

Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Related stories from TheWrap:

'Pose' Trailer: Ryan Murphy Series Is Strictly Ballroom – Plus Voguing, Glitter and Drama (Video)

'AHS': Here's What Ryan Murphy's '18 Months From Today' Clue Tells Us About Season 8… We Think

'American Crime Story' Season 4 Won't Be About Monica Lewinsky, Ryan Murphy Says

Fox Is Already Talking About '9-1-1' Spinoffs, Ryan Murphy Says

FX on Ryan Murphy Exit: We Will Continue to 'Tell Diverse Stories'

Why Ryan Murphy Joined the Netflix Revolution (Analysis)