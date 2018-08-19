Ryan Murphy shares first look at reunited Coven witches for AHS: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: First look at Coven witches in AHS: Apocalypse

The witches are back.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere next month, ushering in a highly anticipated crossover between prior seasons Coven and Murder House, and co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a bewitching tease of some familiar faces Sunday.

On Instagram, Murphy posted a photo of Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia and Lily Rabe’s Misty flanking Stevie Nicks (as herself), with all three in their full witchy glory. Posing in front of a staircase, the trio sport pieces including black boots, flowing skirts, and shawls.

Murphy previously teased to EW that Apocalypse would feature the return of many fan favorites, and announcements followed that Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, and more will be back.

Sunday brought our first look at Nicks and Rabe’s return to the series alongside Paulson, who has appeared in every season of the show. Shortly after, Murphy shared a tweet showcasing even more of the cast, including Farmiga and Sidibe.

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

American Horror Story: Apocalypse debuts Sept. 12 on FX.